'AITA for suspecting my MIL staged the 'dress drama' to one-up me before my wedding?'

And the kicker, last week she told me, very seriously, that she was going to make a grand entrance at the reception because, in her words, “this wedding is as much about me as it is about you two.”

I honestly didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at that point. My fiancé stepped in right away and told her that wasn’t appropriate, which I appreciated more than I can say. Still, it left me with this pit in my stomach about how the actual day might go if she’s already trying to upstage me now.