Bride takes sister's side in family 'wedding war,' removes cousin completely. AITA?

"AITAH for taking my sister's side when her and my cousin had a 'wedding war?'"

So last year my sister (19F), my cousin (24F) and myself (25F) all got married. A big year for weddings lol. My wedding had been planned for about 3 years and was dated for the end of the year, my cousin had gotten engaged a year before and was getting married in the summer, and my sister had a shotgun wedding that ended up happening first, in June.

Her and her now husband have a great relationship, and decided to get married to “start things right” with their kid, as both they and my extended family are Christian and believe married parents are important to a child’s upbringing. When June came, my sister was already 6 months pregnant, and was desperately looking to plan a wedding on short notice before she had her daughter.