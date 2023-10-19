'Everything went sideways' when bride tells MIL she wants to plan wedding, 'she doesn't need to attend.' AITA?

She was very angry, and told me that I was an AH for not letting her "live out her dream." But, nevertheless, I continued to plan MY wedding. Everything went sideways when I decided I did not want photos being taken during the ceremony by anyone else but the photographer. I would like everyone attending to be mentally and emotionally present and be respectful of everyone’s view.

To be clear, I don't mean no photos for the whole wedding, I just mean for the ceremony and the first dance. Guests will have permission to take pictures after that, but I want them to keep their cameras down, and enjoy the ceremony.