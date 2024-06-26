Bride tells dad; 'You're NOT allowed to give a speech at my wedding.' AITA? UPDATED

When this bride to be is upset with her father, she asks the internet:

"AITA for telling my dad he's not allowed to give his speech at my wedding?"

My fiancée and I (both 20s) are getting married in a month and there's a dispute with my dad now and he claims I'm being unfair, but I wanted to get some thoughts on it.

So dad decided he was going to give a speech at the wedding without saying anything first. He had shared the contents of said speech with his sister, my aunt, and she knew the speech would not sit well with me and mentioned his plan to me.

So in this speech he already wrote he talks a lot about how his wife is the love of his life, how amazing she is, etc. It's very similar to the speech he gave at their vow renewal 10 years ago.