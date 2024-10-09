Bride tells fiancé; 'You NEED to invite your stepdad to the wedding.' AITA?

I do think you’re being unsympathetic to him though. He has a lot of feelings about the end of his parents’ marriage and his father’s death. You don’t have to agree with them. But if you’re marrying him you need to be able to respect those feelings. If you don’t respect those feelings that’s fine but then it does call into question whether you should be marrying him.

You seem to respect his mom’s feelings more than his. She’s being an asshole too by not inviting you. Again, you don’t have to agree with your fiancé here, you don’t have to side with him - but neither should you be siding against him. Here again, if you really think James is in the wrong and cannot accept his view on this, that’s fine, but it suggests maybe this isn’t the right person for you to marry.