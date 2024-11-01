Bride tells fiancé; 'Your nieces and nephews CAN'T come to the wedding.' AITA?

OP responds:

Apologies, the answers to your other questions are: 1. it would be completely child free, only family are invited and they are the only family members with children, 2. I'm not willing to die on the hill and cause a rift or hard feelings.

I never said that promising my partner my love etc. was conditional on the children not being there. It would just be my preference that they are not there as they can not behave appropriately for a ceremony.

I will not be having children, so I'm not worried about ever being left out.

enou9ghwisdowm writes: