Bride tells future MIL she can't come on honeymoon, 'this grown woman was genuinely shocked.' AITA?

"AITAH for telling my fiancé’s mother why she can’t come on our honeymoon?"

My future MIL has a very unhealthy relationship with my fiancé, we are LC with her since he says she makes him feel uncomfortable by her constantly hugging and kissing him and also using him as her therapist (she’s been doing this since he was young, using him to help her solve her adult problems).

She does this thing where she copies what I do to my fiancé, for instance, if I kiss his cheek she’ll find a way to do the same. I thought I was going crazy when I first noticed she does this so I tested it out by running my fingers through his hair and she did the same thing.