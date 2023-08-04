Bride tells MIL she has 3 days to pay up after she secretly tried on her wedding dress.

Everyone knows that the groom isn't supposed to see the bride in her wedding dress before the ceremony, but what about when the groom sees is mother in the bride's dress?

So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her sneaky future mother-in-law trying on her wedding dress, people were ready to judge.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for giving FMIL 3 days to pay me for a new wedding dress or else I show the family a photo of her wearing it?

So, I'm getting married to my fiance soon. I bought my wedding dress weeks ago. His my (FMIL) kept pestering me about trying it on but I firmly refused. I finally shut it down after she offered me $100 to let her try it on.

Her reasoning for presisting so much? She says it's because of her 'love' for wedding dresses and her obsession with them.

Fast forward to yesterday, I came home from work early and I found my fiance at home. He freaked out after seeing me and tried to prevent me from going into my room while trying to text somebody on his phone.