Bride tells mother-in-law: 'I don't care if people don't come to my child-free wedding.' AITA?

Hi friends — I’m 25F and marrying my fiancé (29M) this fall. Even though we started wedding planning a bit late, we haven’t had any issues finding vendors. Today, we toured five venues. The first four weren’t really my style, and honestly, I wasn’t even interested in seeing them. The one I really wanted was last on the list. As soon as I saw it, I knew it was the one.
It’s a beautiful Southern-style venue about 45 minutes outside the city. It took me 38 minutes to get there from the fourth venue, but my MIL got lost and took about 50 minutes. As soon as she arrived, she hated it because it was “too far” and also because the property has a lake view. She immediately said, “What if the kids get out here and drown?”
First of all, that’s why I said no kids. Second, other people’s children are not my responsibility. I made it clear that this is the venue I want. It’s perfect, within budget, and exactly what I envisioned. But all she can do is complain — about how far it is, what people are going to say, and what they’re going to do.
To that, I responded: If people don’t care enough about me to drive 45 minutes, then I don’t really care to have them celebrate with me anyway. We ended up going our separate ways, but it’s super obvious she’s upset — and honestly, it’s really pissing me off.
At the end of the day, this wedding matters most to me and my fiancé — not anyone else. I don’t want to look back and feel like I settled for a venue I didn’t love just to make other people comfortable.
Stranger0nReddit said:
NTA. This isn't your MIL's wedding. It's yours. If she doesn't like the venue, too bad for her. If people are unwilling to make the drive, that's on them. I'm curious though, is MIL paying for it or something?
EmceeSuzy said:
You are NTA. Is there any particular reason that you and your fiance brought his mother along on your venue search? What did he think of her remarks? She should have been a supportive participant who deferred to the bride and groom on all matters.
OldGeekWeirdo said:
NTA. But be forewarned, this is likely to be a pattern in your marriage. Does your fiancé have your back?
ruyrybeyro said:
NTA. It’s your day, and if the venue’s perfect for you, that’s what matters. If people can’t be bothered to travel, that’s on them. Don’t let your mother-in-law guilt you into settling for something you don’t want. You do you.
cmrtl13 said:
NTA. It’s your wedding, and you deserve to choose the venue you want. If people don’t want to make the effort, that’s on them. Your day, your choice.
Bfan72 said:
NTA. Go with the venue you choose. She’s mad because she got lost