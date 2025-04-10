Bride tells mother-in-law: 'I don't care if people don't come to my child-free wedding.' AITA?

First of all, that’s why I said no kids. Second, other people’s children are not my responsibility. I made it clear that this is the venue I want. It’s perfect, within budget, and exactly what I envisioned. But all she can do is complain — about how far it is, what people are going to say, and what they’re going to do.

To that, I responded: If people don’t care enough about me to drive 45 minutes, then I don’t really care to have them celebrate with me anyway. We ended up going our separate ways, but it’s super obvious she’s upset — and honestly, it’s really pissing me off.