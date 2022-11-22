Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride tells sister she can't be MOH because she doesn't have the right 'look'.

Bride tells sister she can't be MOH because she doesn't have the right 'look'.

Shenuque Tissera
Nov 22, 2022 | 6:32 PM
ADVERTISING

Choosing the people for your bridal party is a big decision. These will be the most important people at the wedding, besides you and the person you're marrying. They symbolize a significant part of your life and can also offend people for not being chosen. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman is not pleased with her sister's bridal party decisions.

She writes:

My sister and I aren't best friends, but we have a good relationship. Good enough that I assumed I would either be MOH or a bridesmaid when she got engaged. She did not ask me despite having a bridal party of 10, but I didn't say anything even though I was a little hurt.

Blood does not grant entitlement.

I get that it was her wedding, and I was not entitled to be in her wedding party, and I eventually got over it.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content