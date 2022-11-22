Bride tells sister she can't be MOH because she doesn't have the right 'look'.

Choosing the people for your bridal party is a big decision. These will be the most important people at the wedding, besides you and the person you're marrying. They symbolize a significant part of your life and can also offend people for not being chosen. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman is not pleased with her sister's bridal party decisions.

She writes:

My sister and I aren't best friends, but we have a good relationship. Good enough that I assumed I would either be MOH or a bridesmaid when she got engaged. She did not ask me despite having a bridal party of 10, but I didn't say anything even though I was a little hurt.

Blood does not grant entitlement.