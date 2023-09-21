Bride tells sister she can't wear white at a birthday party during her wedding month.

pinkies_up_sip_sip says:
So my sister is getting married in mid-November, and my birthday falls in mid-October. Anyways, I've been looking at some restaurants to celebrate my birthday with my core group.
Today, as I was searching for a dress to wear for my birthday, I found the prettiest white dress with sunflowers, although white gives off autumn vibes. It's also very fairy/hippie-like, which fits my general aura.
I excitedly showed my sister the dress. Yes, it's overwhelmingly white because it's long with peasant-style puff sleeves. However, it's clear that it's not even remotely a wedding dress or bridal party attire. She asked me how I could wear white when she's the bride.
Her wedding festivities have already begun (we just got back from her bachelorette party, and her bridal shower is at the end of October, after my birthday), and she believes that me wearing white is not okay. According to her, only she can wear white. Her words were, "You're not a bride; you cannot wear white."
Initially, I took it as a joke and told her it's my birthday, so I can choose to wear whichever color I want. She is a Reddit lurker, and I mentioned that I was going to ask Reddit for their opinion.
So Reddit, would I be the a%#hole if I choose to wear white to my birthday dinner? Or is my sister on the verge of becoming a bridezilla? Up to now, things have been lighthearted between us, but I do believe she would take issue with me wearing white.
Here are some of the top comments from the post:
ElderberryOwn666 says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole) \the white wearing ban is only on the wedding day, not before, not after.
ivylass says:
Whoa, hold up. I thought you wanted to wear the dress to the wedding. You want to wear it to your birthday dinner, a month before the wedding? NTA and your sister can go pound sand. I'm getting deja vu here. I feel like we just discussed this situation not too long ago.
Foggy_Radish says:
NTA. The only time it'd be wrong for you to wear white is to her (or another person's) wedding. She doesn't own white for the year leading up to and the year following her wedding. These women - they are really something.
What do you think? Should OP respect the rules of her sister and Labor day and not wear white, or is it okay to wear white to her birthday?