Bride tells sister she can't wear white at a birthday party during her wedding month.

Whoa, hold up. I thought you wanted to wear the dress to the wedding. You want to wear it to your birthday dinner, a month before the wedding? NTA and your sister can go pound sand. I'm getting deja vu here. I feel like we just discussed this situation not too long ago.

Foggy_Radish says:

NTA. The only time it'd be wrong for you to wear white is to her (or another person's) wedding. She doesn't own white for the year leading up to and the year following her wedding. These women - they are really something.

What do you think? Should OP respect the rules of her sister and Labor day and not wear white, or is it okay to wear white to her birthday?