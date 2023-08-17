Bride tells teenager to 'grow up,' and prioritize the wedding over a birthday; AITA?

Who exactly needs to 'grow up' in a scenario in which a bride tells a teenager that her wedding matters more than her birthday celebrations?

So, when a conflicted bride/potential bridezilla decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about her future mother-in-law's boyfriend's teen daughter's three birthday parties, people were eager to hear the family drama.

AITA (Am I the As%hole) for telling a teenager that a wedding is significantly more important than her birthday and she needs to grow up?

I invited my soon to be MIL wedding dress shopping as an olive branch because we don't have the best relationship. She accepted but asked if she could bring her BF's 15-year-old daughter 'Emily' because Emily loves fashion.

Honestly I think it was more of MIL has some anxiety around my family and wanted an ally, so I said yes.