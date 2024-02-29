Bride is thinking of abruptly leaving fiancé after going through his phone; wedding is two months out. AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

When this woman is freaked out by her fiancé's vibe leading up to the wedding and thinks she might want to call it off, she asks Reddit:

"My wedding is in two months, but I think I want to end it. AITA?"

Fiancé has been weird lately. Planned to get into the shower with me tonight, didn’t because I was “too fast”. I was in there for 15 minutes. When he got into the shower, I had to come back into the bathroom to get moisturizer.

Usually he turns on a podcast and jumps right in, but this time he was standing in front of the mirror with his phone.

Things haven’t been perfect, lots of wedding planning stress and garbage, but we were (I thought) both extremely excited to tie the knot after ten years together. We have a decent se% life, great connection, and genuine love for each other, or so I thought.