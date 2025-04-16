Bride threatens to ban half sister if she keeps pushing for HER mom to walk her down the aisle. AITA?

I (29f) lost my mom when I was very young (4) and my dad met the mother of my half sister when I was 8. They had my half sister together and married when I was 10. When I was 13, my dad died.
I chose to live with my grandparents and had regular contact with my half sister but I did not keep in touch with her mom. My half sister had her own phone since she was young so I didn't see a need to have contact with her and I was never fond of her mom to begin with.
I always found her annoying and frustrating to be around. I used to stress being around her because when she'd offer to help dad out with me she would make me late for everything, even school. It was never something she took seriously though and dad had to stop her helping out. But it bothered her. More that I was so glad she wasn't doing it too.
She'd complain about my friends; parents not treating her like my legit parent. I was stuck in a car with her for 40 minutes while she complained about some of them. She said I could start calling her my stepmom instead of dad's girlfriend, which she was btw, so they'd take her more seriously.
Her mom was upset by the fact I didn't like her or want to stay in touch with her. She tried to keep me with her and my half sister after dad died, but plans were already in place to instruct where I'd go and who would have custody if dad were to die.
It upset my half sister as she got older that I didn't remember much about my mom and yet I wouldn't let her mom be my mom even once I became an orphan. Eventually we came to an agreement that we didn't have to be on the same side of the debate but we just wouldn't talk about it.
Now my wedding has presented a chance for my half sister to push the narrative that her mom somehow has this important role in my life and that she should walk me down the aisle since she's the only parent I have left (in my half sister's mind).
I shut that down hard. My half sister pushed the issue more. She told me I have no valid reason for saying no. I explained that I don't need one. That it's my wedding and her mom isn't even invited.
My half sister said she should be and she b'd that I put her boyfriend's name on the invite instead of just a regular plus one because she would have brought her mom and her mom would've been there and I would have needed to give her the role. I explained even if she'd done that her mom would have been an unwanted guest and not a parent of the bride and would have had zero role.
She has refused to lay off so I warned her that if she continues, I won't invite her to the wedding. My half sister told me I couldn't leave her off the guest list and I told her I could and would. I reminded her this is my wedding and not hers and she doesn't automatically get an invite.
She's saying I'm a coldhearted b and my threat is unfair when she's doing the right thing. I told her we disagree on that. She said this whole issue is my fault and not hers. AITA?
No-Consequence3985 said:
NTA. Seriously, just rescind her invitation. Tell her that her issues and drama are not welcome at YOUR wedding.
Shichimi88 said:
Nta. I would just uninvite her at this point. She’ll sneak her mom in and cause drama at your wedding.
Forlon_Sailor_9832 said:
NTA. Do you even want them there? They both sound exhausting.
Chuck60s said:
NTA. Please don't invite your 1/2 sister, or she'll create drama on your happy day. Enlist other family members to keep an eye out for them at both the wedding and reception so they can be kept away. This should be the happiest time of your life. Don't allow either of them to ruin it for you and your fiance. Best wishes for happiness.
Overall-Lynx917 said:
Bride's "Valid Reason" for saying No? Bride doesn't want it - that's perfectly valid. NTA.
MyRedditUserName428 said:
NTA. I hope you’re going to have security because half sis is definitely going to show up with your former stepmother. Be prepared.