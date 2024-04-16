Bride threatens to elope after parents reveal their plan to ruin her wedding; 'I don't care that you dropped $30K on this, I'm OUT!' AITA? UPDATED 3X

Basically my 88 year old Nan and my Aunt are the only two people in either family that know because they are witnesses and we aren't going to tell our parents, my partner escaped an abusive marriage to a guy 20 years her senior when she was 22 (he was mid 30s she was 16 when he groomed her) so she is more than happy not to have a big wedding.

Bonus is all the cash saved is going towards a mortgages and a kick ass honeymoon.

What you could do if you wanted the path of least resistance is on the down low have a wedding with only people you trust and who care about you, don't tell your parents then on the original wedding date go ahead with what is now actually a faux wedding for your sisters proposal.