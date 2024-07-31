Bride threatens fiancé; 'If I have to wear make up on our wedding day then SO DO YOU.' AITA?

Your wedding is by you, for you, and about you. There is no reason on Earth to do something that you don't want to do or that makes you uncomfortable to please someone else. Doing something that makes you uncomfortable or you didn't want to do to please someone else on one of the biggest days of your life would be the mistake here.

Fiancee needs to learn to set boundaries with his family who are probably pressuring him into taking their side or successfully convincing him that they know more about these things than he does.

Maybe he genuinely thinks they know more about "feminine things" and believes that they are right that you will regret it if you don't wear makeup. But he needs to learn to set boundaries just like you have, and to trust his wife's judgement.