Bride threatens sister at wedding; 'If you don't leave immediately I'm calling security.' AITA? UPDATED

Kip came rushing to defend me and even told my parents they should be ashamed of how they treated me, but over the past few days, a lot of people I’ve talked to–grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, have been mixed. Some say they wouldn’t have even invited Jen if they were me, while others think I should have let it slide. AITA?

Edit: (contest mode is over and I can finally edit) I want to make a few things clear.

1-I figured people would assume this, but I did NOT ask my guests to dress head to toe in their assigned color. I completely understand that people might not have yellow formalwear laying around.