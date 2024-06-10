Bride uninvites brother to wedding after he cancels on hosting over a superstition. AITA?

"WIBTA for uninviting my brother to my wedding after he canceled on hosting the wedding?"

My fiancé and I decided we wanted to have an intimate wedding ceremony instead of a large wedding. For the venue, we asked my brother and SIL if we could have it in their back yard about a year ago.

They said they would be honored to host. We knew it was a big ask, since they had a 2nd newborn on the way, and promised we would be unobtrusive as possible and take care of everything that needed to be taken care of.

For guest count, we are at 26 people. So as intimate as possible for a backyard wedding. They insisted it would be a wonderful setting and it would mean a lot to them to have it there as well. We’re pretty close knit. We come from a household of strong family values and grew up together.