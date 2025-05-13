Bride uninvites cousin from family due to 'bad behavior from relatives,' AITA for expecting reimbursement?

My cousin is getting married end of the year; we've been good friends most of our lives. She is NC with her parents. She did not want to invite them to her wedding but caved due to family pressure.
At first she agreed to just let them come to the ceremony with the agreement that they'd sit in the back and not talk to her but no reception, then family started pressuring her in increments, then they said to let her dad walk her down the aisle, she said fine but no reception, then they pressured her to let them come, And just kept piling on the demands.
I was on her side completely and didn't agree with any of this, I had nothing to do with any of the pressure and even told her she should tell our busy body relatives to pound sand but she has difficulty with confrontation. She just wants to keep the peace.
But since they just kept pushing and pushing until her parents became full-fledged guests with full-fledged parent of the bride "rights" she finally snapped, and uninvited everyone in the family.
I can understand uninviting those who were pressuring her and not respecting boundaries but I wasn't guilty of any of this, and I didn't do anything wrong and I think it was completely unfair to lump me in with the rest of them and hurt.
She said she uninvited everyone because it was too much and inviting me while uninviting everyone else would cause too much drama. But how is this my damn fault?
I asked if she could at least reimburse me for the flight and hotel (I did advance pay with Hilton so it's non-refundable, and flight is non-refundable, I'm not wealthy I had to save up for this) and she said no she "can't afford it"...
But I don't think it's fair that not only am I cut out from the wedding when I did nothing wrong but also have the swallow this cost when I did nothing wrong. She said I should demand our busy body relatives pay for it but of course they're not going to. AITA?
Longjumping-Pool-454 said:
NTA - if she’s not going to reimburse you, I’d still go and use it as a vacation. Plus ignore them while you’re there.
Pickle_Holiday18 said:
NTA. You spent money in good faith for an event you were invited to. The event isn’t canceled, there wasn’t a crisis. She just. Got overwhelmed and decided to uninvite all family. She absolutely owes you. Weddings can be stressful and family pressure and stress can be overwhelming but SHE chose to uninvite you. If she doesn’t make to right, I’d distance myself from her.
Dabbles-In-Irony said:
NTA - it’s not your fault she doesn’t know how to say no until she’s overwhelmed. Could you still use the time as a holiday? Still get the flight and use the hotel, just do some touristy things or relax?
Fearless_Spring5611 said:
NTA, however give her a little time she might be open to inviting you back to the wedding once the dust of this settles.
Justherefortheaita said:
NTA. However you’re not going to get your money back. I don’t even think it would stand up in small claims court. Is the destination a place you could go and have fun? Have a little vacation, turn your loss into a win. Or since it’s not refundable, is it changeable? You could change both to somewhere fun.
TravelinTime42 said:
NTA to ask. However, as a travel agent I gotta issue a general warning to everyone reading: never book non-changeable ANYTHING when there’s a wedding involved. Or really, any event. The $20 extra per night for a room so that you can cancel without penalty will pay for itself over the years.
Same for the changeable airfare, especially since Basic Economy that cannot be changed also comes with tons of other restrictions. Or get “cancel anytime” travel insurance which has a bunch of other benefits that come in handy!