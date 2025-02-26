Bride uninvites friend from wedding, 'she just spent $2,000 on my bachelorette.' AITA?

We had a shared photo album for group pics. Rachel uploaded hundreds of selfies, thirst traps, FaceTime screenshots, texts about how her boyfriend was “the one,” and even mirror selfies from a store where she was trying on clothes without underwear. One dress had a slit, and her hooha was showing.

My fiancé was getting updates from some of the girls. He even asked Jamie to talk to Rachel, and he himself sent her messages about being more self-aware and to stop FaceTiming this guy. Nothing changed.

After the trip, I sent Rachel a message thanking her for coming but making it clear her behavior was completely unacceptable. I also told her she was no longer invited to my wedding. She read it and never responded.