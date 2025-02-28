Bride uninvites parents from wedding over mom's comments about fiancé, 'I CAN'T wear white?' AITA?

She offered to help with the wedding, but we said we want to pay for it ourselves. We want a very small ceremony with our immediate families, a few close friends, and our daughter. We really want it to be about celebrating our family and our little girl and don’t need a huge ceremony.

I told my parents the news last night since we got into town for Thanksgiving , and they didn’t seem excited. My mom asked if we were having a religious ceremony, and I said no. I explained that we want a small, low-key wedding and that we’re just eager to get married and make it official.