Bride uninvites sister from wedding after she complains about 'reception rules;' multiple family members boycott wedding. AITA? UPDATED 2X

OP's final update:

I sent out an email canceling the wedding “to avoid any conflicts with child care arrangements” and “we decided it wasn’t fair to people with children.”

Obviously, this isn’t true, but that’s where this all began so. I didn’t tell anyone about the conflict between my sister and I, but she had already dragged half of my family into it, so they knew the situation. This is each persons reaction:

My parents: they were disappointed, but understand. My sister has always been a nightmare and we have always given her anything she wants, if for nothing else, just to shut her up.

They literally let her take the family dog just to keep her from throwing a tantrum. They’re glad that I shut her up as well as not just giving her what she wants.