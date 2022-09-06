Bride asks if she's wrong to uninvite dad to wedding for adding a last minute plus one.

Planning a wedding is stressful. Once you put in your numbers with the venue and caterers, it's hard to make changes. That's why Reddit user u/pepperedpickleparty didn't appreciate her dad wanting to add a plus one at the last minute. He feels like since he's paying for it, things should go his way.

So now, this bride-to-be is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for uninviting my dad from my wedding?"

She writes:

Hey guys, emotions are still a bit raw but I’ll explain as much as possible.

I (28 F) am getting married in November and since the minute I’ve been engaged everyone has tried to dictate my decisions (I know everyone has an opinion so I’ve politely taken the suggestions and implemented what I can to make everyone as happy as I can)