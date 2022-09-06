Bride asks if she's wrong to uninvite dad to wedding for adding a last minute plus one.

Planning a wedding is stressful. Once you put in your numbers with the venue and caterers, it's hard to make changes. That's why Reddit user u/pepperedpickleparty didn't appreciate her dad wanting to add a plus one at the last minute. He feels like since he's paying for it, things should go his way.
She writes:
Hey guys, emotions are still a bit raw but I’ll explain as much as possible.
I (28 F) am getting married in November and since the minute I’ve been engaged everyone has tried to dictate my decisions (I know everyone has an opinion so I’ve politely taken the suggestions and implemented what I can to make everyone as happy as I can)
My dad is on his third divorce and has recently (like two weeks ago) met a woman. He’s only seen her twice and called me last night to tell me he’s bringing her to the wedding - end of story.