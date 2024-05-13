Bride urges unsupportive father to skip wedding, 'my partner and I are both very feminine.' AITA?

FireAndFuryOfHell said:

Definitely NTA. He's not old fashioned, he's just a simple bigot. No justification. If he can't support you, then he doesn't deserve to be there on your big day. I grew up having to hide who I was because my family was openly hateful towards LGBT people.

When I came out to them, I told them very clearly that if they couldn't accept who I am, then I didn't want them in my life in any capacity. If my father had been as openly hostile towards my identity as your father is towards yours, then he wouldn't see me ever again.

