Bride wants to give cousin the boot from bridal party; 'This behavior is unacceptable.' AITA? 4 BIG UPDATES

I’m totally aware that addiction is a disease and I empathize with her situation. I love her very much and am very upset that this is what has happened to her.

The best thing for me, and for her, is for her not to participate in this wedding. At this point, with details that I’ve chosen not to share it will probably be best not to come to the wedding at all. This is not because of her addiction and my disagreeing with it.

With that being said, she has abandoned her children while being on drugs and when she was clean, so that is inexcusable. To almost be pregnant again would be wild considering she can’t care for the children she already has.