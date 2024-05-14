Bride wants to elope in Vegas after siblings had 'parents-only' weddings, 'We are very close.' AITA?

Who cares what your siblings did at their weddings? If you want your family there (as you claim that you are all very close), then they should be there. You may feel in the moment that you really "got back at them," but you must think of this as what it is-a once-in-a-lifetime event. If you can stomach your choice of petty revenge at two of your siblings by snubbing all of your siblings for the rest of your life, then by all means.