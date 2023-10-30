Bride wants to photoshop SIL's 'white' dress out of wedding photos. 'She was told many times.' AITA?

"WIBTA if I photoshopped the color of my SIL dress?"

Would I be the ahole if I photoshopped the color of my SIL dress in my wedding photos? My husband and I recently got married and it was hands down one of the best days ever!

Everything went off without a hitch except one thing- my sister in law wore a long white dress to the wedding. It did have a slight pattern to it, but it was very obviously white and it looks off in pictures.

She was told many times by her family not to wear white but did it anyway. I never said anything about it as to not start drama and I just feel as though it was a waste of energy to let that get to me.