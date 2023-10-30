Bride wants to photoshop SIL's 'white' dress out of wedding photos. 'She was told many times.' AITA?

Would I be the ahole if I photoshopped the color of my SIL dress in my wedding photos? My husband and I recently got married and it was hands down one of the best days ever!
Everything went off without a hitch except one thing- my sister in law wore a long white dress to the wedding. It did have a slight pattern to it, but it was very obviously white and it looks off in pictures.
She was told many times by her family not to wear white but did it anyway. I never said anything about it as to not start drama and I just feel as though it was a waste of energy to let that get to me.
My main issue is how the photos turned out. The pictures look off and it’s distracting seeing two long white dresses especially with the way we were positioned. I want to photoshop it to a blush or champagne color so we can display the pictures and that way it wouldn’t be a dramatic change. Would I be the ahole since I never personally said anything or should I just do it?
knittedjedi said:
Absolutely Photoshop it, and post it everywhere. It'll be hilarious watching her try and complain without admitting that she was doing the wrong thing.
Electronic_Fox_6383 said:
Just do it. They are your photos and your special day. Kudos to you for not causing a scene. NTA.
photosbeersandteach said:
NTA. Photoshop away. Your SIL clearly has no consideration for your feelings, so you should feel free to edit the pictures you paid for without consideration for hers.
dheffe01 said:
NTA, and make it whatever color best matches your colour scheme/you like best that way you can look back at the photos and think of it as a beautiful dress and not an exercise in attention seeking. Then work out where she got the dress so you can buy it for her wedding.
murphy2345678 said:
NTA. I wouldn’t even do it blush Or champagne. I would be petty and do it in some awful color in just one photo. Neon green comes to mind. Send that one out to the family. All the others do it however you want.
Condensed_Sarcasm said:
NTA. That was your wedding and your SIL wanted to draw attention to herself. Make her dress match the wedding colors - then, when she asks WTF? when she sees the pictures, you can regale folks with the tale.
That way she'll get even more attention. It's common sense to not wear white to a wedding if you're not the bride. She was told to not do it and she did it anyway.