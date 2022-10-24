Bride wants sister to officiate themed wedding in 'offensive' inflatable T-rex costume.

So, when a conflicted bride with a unique sense of humor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not her wedding vision is offensive, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Probably the a*shole but don't care. When I was fifteen my sister's wedding was extremely stressful for me, especially as an introverted autistic teenager. Especially the smells, large crowd, the uncomfortable ugly dress, and the shoes that left blisters on my feet.
But she's my sister so whatever. It made her happy and her big day special. She knew how hard it was on me so promised one day when I get married she do ANYTHING I wanted.
Cut to ten years, it's the present I'm getting married. Me and my soon-to-be wifey don't like traditional weddings. We find them boring and a waste of money, blah, blah, blah. So we decided to keep our wedding small and fun, we have a large list of silly ideas.