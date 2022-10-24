Bride wants sister to officiate themed wedding in 'offensive' inflatable T-rex costume.

Bridezillas asking bridesmaids or officiants to change their entire appearance for the wedding photos is a common controversial subject on social media, but what about forcing your sibling to wear an uncomfortable dino suit?

So, when a conflicted bride with a unique sense of humor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not her wedding vision is offensive, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for requesting my sister come to my wedding in a T-rex costume?

Probably the a*shole but don't care. When I was fifteen my sister's wedding was extremely stressful for me, especially as an introverted autistic teenager. Especially the smells, large crowd, the uncomfortable ugly dress, and the shoes that left blisters on my feet.

But she's my sister so whatever. It made her happy and her big day special. She knew how hard it was on me so promised one day when I get married she do ANYTHING I wanted.