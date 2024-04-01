Bride forced to wear cheap replacement after MIL cuts up wedding dress into a million pieces. AITA? HARROWING UPDATE

My husband pretty much told her to shut up, because he knew it was upsetting me. MIL’s husband pointed out that we pulled up in a car she bought and said we are both pieces of shit for still driving it.

MIL was quiet for a little while and just put her head down on him, it was super awkward and I wanted to leave. Finally her husband said that it is kind of funny because everyone got what they deserved, she finally got her wedding, and I know he was implying we got what we deserved.

He asked if she wanted to go, she said yes, and walked out without saying goodbye to my husband.