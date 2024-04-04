Bride's wedding is completely ruined by mysterious guest named 'Sarah.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

I am upset that Sarah destroyed my marriage, but I know it’s ultimately Josh’s fault. Anyways, Josh gets off of work at 10pm so I stayed up late to talk to him. I made Nicole promise me not to tell him I know, and shockingly she stayed true to her promise.

He came through the door and I called him to sit with me while I was at the kitchen table. I told him I knew everything.

At first, I was shouting and ranting to him but then it turned into me begging him to prove to me that it wasn’t true. Of course, it was true, and after a while he confessed to everything.