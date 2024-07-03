Bride insists on having wedding dessert that could kill bridesmaid; 'This menu item is nostalgic for me!' AITA?

It's tough. It really is. You shouldn't change your wedding plans or anything, but under a set of assumptions I could see why she would be upset.

crime3 writes:

Nta for having chocolate at your wedding. However, if this was about nuts, would this change your stance on accommodations?

You need to sit down and discuss with your bridesmaid the severity of her allergies. Is the slightest trace of chocolate through cross-contamination going to be a serious issue for her?

I’m not saying you shouldn’t have chocolate at the wedding, but you should look into stricter allergies measures depending on the extent of your friend.

Sure you can have separate tables, but what will that change if every dessert was stored in the same place beforehand?