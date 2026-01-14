Bride asks wedding guests to clean up at the end of the night. AITA?

"AITA for asking my wedding guests to help clean up at the end of the night?"

I (F, 35) got married a few years ago and this still causes arguments in my family, so I want some outside opinions. We had a very low-budget wedding. We rented a hall, hired a small catering service for the food, and I personally decorated and set up the entire venue myself. We had around 60 guests and tried to stay under ~$10,000, which was already difficult.

Because of the budget, we did not hire a cleaning service. The plan was that my husband and I would finish cleaning the next day. At the end of the wedding, when it was already getting late and people were slowly leaving, I asked our remaining guests if they would be willing to help us tidy up a bit so the next day wouldn’t be as stressful for us. I didn’t demand anything — I just asked.