Bride bans sister's 'fake emotional support dog' from wedding, 'I was discriminating against her.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister she can't bring her fake emotional support dog to my wedding?"

I (29F) am getting married in a few months, and were having an outdoor ceremony at a beautiful venue. My sister (26F) has a small Pitbull that she claims is an emotional support animal. The thing is, its definitely not a legitimate support dog.

She bought one of those fake online certificates just so she could take him everywhere. He's not trained at all, he barks constantly, jumps on people, and once even peed on our mom's couch during a family dinner.

To make matters worse, I'm allergic to dogs. It's not life threatening, but I get itchy eyes, hives, and asthma symptoms when Im around them for too long. I manage it at family events by taking allergy meds but they make me sleepy and I really don't want to deal with that on my wedding day.