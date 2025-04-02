Bride bans sister's 'fake emotional support dog' from wedding, 'I was discriminating against her.' AITA?

I (29F) am getting married in a few months, and were having an outdoor ceremony at a beautiful venue. My sister (26F) has a small Pitbull that she claims is an emotional support animal. The thing is, its definitely not a legitimate support dog.
She bought one of those fake online certificates just so she could take him everywhere. He's not trained at all, he barks constantly, jumps on people, and once even peed on our mom's couch during a family dinner.
To make matters worse, I'm allergic to dogs. It's not life threatening, but I get itchy eyes, hives, and asthma symptoms when Im around them for too long. I manage it at family events by taking allergy meds but they make me sleepy and I really don't want to deal with that on my wedding day.
When I told my sister she couldn't bring her dog, she flipped out. She said I was discriminating against her for having anxiety and that I don't understand how much she needs him. I offered to set up a quiet space for her if she needed a break during the wedding, but she said I was being unsupportive.
My fiancé is on my side, but my mom is pushing me to just let it go to keep the peace. She said its just one day and that I can push through it. Meanwhile, my sister is now threatening not to come at all if her dog isn't allowed. I feel like I'm being reasonable by asking for a dog-free wedding, especially with my allergies, but maybe I'm the ahole?
meloncholymama said:
NTA! If she can't leave him home, then she can't come. Easy peasy.
giririsss said:
You're not being supportive. Why would you? She's the one who's meant to be supportive. Of you. She's there to support you, and celebrate your marriage. The day has nothing to do with supporting her. NTA. Don't back down. Don't let your mother's cowardice influence your day either.
ritlingit said:
It’s not “just one day”. This is a landmark event. It’s an event that your sister needs to handle her bs. It’s an event where your mother needs to stop making exceptions for your sister. It’s an event where a dog does not belong.
In fact since there is much controversy around pit bulls it is probably not appropriate to bring one to a large event where people will be drinking alcohol, children may be there and there will be activity.
Tell your sister if she can’t handle a wedding without an emotional support she needs to stay home and tend to her mental symptoms. You are not a landlord or a restaurant. You are not obligated to include an emotional support dog whether it is real or not.
No_Jeweler_7546 said:
It's one day? Yes it's YOUR DAY push through? Who wants itchy eyes in wedding photos NTA.
Substantialgood4102 said:
NTA. Emotional support animals are not the same as service animals. ESA are nothing more than pets. Service Animals provide a SERVICE for their owners. They are trained and certified.
Stand your ground and don't let anyone try to persuade, guilt trip or manipulate you into allowing her to bring her dog. If she threatens to not come just say - we will miss you. The same goes for parents, siblings or any other flying monkeys that try coming at you.
Visual-Lobster6625 said:
NTA - I'm a service dog owner. My dog went through two years of training in order to get his Indoor Access Certification. People like your sister make me beyond angry.
An emotional support animal does not get the same access as a certified service dog. They are not allowed to enter private establishments like SDs can because they're not trained. The only time she can demand her ESA be allowed in is if she was going to rent an apartment that normally doesn't allow pets.
Stores, restaurants, venues, etc are allowed to kick out even a trained service dog if the dog is misbehaving. If your sister wants her ESA to become a SD that can go with her everywhere, then the dog needs to be trained and under control.
Not every dog can become a service dog, and self-training is often not recommended because if your sister is nervous to go somewhere, then the dog will also become nervous/anxious by feeding off her energy.
mom2wolfie said:
NTA. For craps and giggles, find out how to report this fake support dog. It’s super rotten of your sister to insist on bringing an untrained not-really-a-support-dog to your wedding.
Tell sis that the venue requires a copy of the support animal certification along with a $500 or more deposit in case of damage and to indemnify themselves if the dog brings any damages to other guests. If this is not a legitimate support animal all sorts of problems could arise and who is going to pay for THAT?
Since putting up my reply I have researched the growing problem of fake service dogs. It was eye opening. Some people (children, too) may have a real service dog and it may not be obvious to everyone exactly why.
Training service animals takes about two years and costs around $50k. Fake service animals are untrained and threaten to undermine the integrity and efficacy of genuine, trained service animals.
I do understand wanting to have your dog around you always, but Even without an attack, a phony service dog can distract a legitimate, task-trained service dog from his or her job. Fake service dogs can also create a bias against actual service dogs if they have an accident or incident in a grocery store or other business that allows only service dogs