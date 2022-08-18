Bride asks if she's wrong to kick maid of honor out of wedding for being a 'buzzkill.'

Reddit user u/Final_Cream6177 thinks her maid of honor/wedding planner/best friend is a total wet blanket for refusing to participate in the wild bachelorette party activities she has planned. She went as far as to kick this "buzz kill" bridesmaid out of her wedding altogether.
She writes:
My (27f) best friend Kathy (26f) is a professional wedding planner and has helped host hundreds of weddings. We've basically grown up together and having a professional also help me with a wedding free of cost was very ideal. I made sure to shower her with gifts to repay her for the help she offered throughout that journey.
Now the wedding is in a month and in two weeks it's my bachelorette weekend. Kathy notified me and the other girls of all she had arranged and which Airbnb she booked but she said she didn't want to participate which came as a shock to me because how are you gonna plan everything but not participate?