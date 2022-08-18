Bride asks if she's wrong to kick maid of honor out of wedding for being a 'buzzkill.'

Bachelorette parties are getting more and more popular these days. That so-called "last night of freedom" typically results in wild partying, heavy drinking, and annoying everyone within earshot. But what if a member of the wedding party isn't exactly a party animal, does that make them any less of a friend?

Reddit user u/Final_Cream6177 thinks her maid of honor/wedding planner/best friend is a total wet blanket for refusing to participate in the wild bachelorette party activities she has planned. She went as far as to kick this "buzz kill" bridesmaid out of her wedding altogether.

Now, this bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for kicking my MOH out of my wedding party because she was being a buzz kill?"

She writes:

My (27f) best friend Kathy (26f) is a professional wedding planner and has helped host hundreds of weddings. We've basically grown up together and having a professional also help me with a wedding free of cost was very ideal. I made sure to shower her with gifts to repay her for the help she offered throughout that journey.