Bride asks if she's wrong for refusing to take mom wedding shopping because of a grudge.

Is it ok to hold onto a high school grudge, or should you eventually forgive and forget?

Reddit user u/MomVsPromDress was not allowed to go to her high school prom. 15 years later, she still hasn't forgiven her mom for making her miss the important milestone. Now that she's getting married, she doesn't want her mom to ruin that too.

Now, this bride-to-be is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for refusing to let my mom go wedding dress shopping with me over something that happened almost fifteen years ago?"

She writes:

I (32F) will be getting married next year. We were talking about our wedding plans over dinner when my mom asked about the dress. It's not going to be an extravagant wedding, but I would like to wear a nice dress. This is probably the only time I'll get to wear something formal and you'll see why.