Bride yells at MIL for demanding a paternity test for 1-year-old twins before the wedding. AITA?

I (20f) am getting married in an official ceremony in a few months to my legal husband(21M) of 2 years, and his mother has made planning the real wedding difficult since the day we got engaged.

Full disclosure and kind of implied by the title, my husband and I initially became engaged due to an unexpected pregnancy that popped up while we were dating, and are now the proud parents of twins who are 1 year old.

I honestly don't blame MIL for her initial negative reaction since we had been seeing each other secretly. Husband and his family learned about the pregnancy at the same time when my sister (20F) kind of lost it after finding out and went over to their house to kick his a$s, and started a physical altercation that ended with Husband, going to the emergency room for minor injuries.

It was an entire mess, but after a lot of talking (and arguments, I won't lie) Husband was excited to be having kids despite the timing and circumstance. We got engaged immediately since he's fairly religious and wanted to avoid the social stigma around having children out of wedlock, especially since it was something that badly affected my family growing up due to rumors started about my parents, partly by his mother.

MIL actually fought then with Husband about the children belonged to him, and after some things were said he moved into my family's home where we stayed until we moved into our own place.