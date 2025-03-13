Brides changes her mind about sister being the Maid of Honor, 'she called ME a brat.' AITA?

"AITA for changing my mind about my sister being my Maid of Honor?"

I (25F) am getting married in about a year and a half from now. We knew when we got engaged it was going to be a long engagement, as did all of our friends and family. When I got engaged, my sister (19F) immediately jumped into wedding plans, and told me she was going to be my maid of honor.

I told her explicitly I have no interest in making wedding plans (because at the time the wedding was 2.5 years away). And she has refused that right up until now. She has made fun of ideas I like, and outside of the wedding we clash a lot (especially on aesthetics/ styles we like).