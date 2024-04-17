Bride's heart is 'instantly shattered' after her designer takes her wedding dress to France. AITA?

"AITA for being upset with my wedding dress designer for taking my wedding dress to France and not telling me?"

After trying on countless wedding dresses, I decided to collaborate with a local dress designer to design my dream wedding gown. Not only was this gown was VERY expensive to make (in the 5 digits), I designed several dresses with her for my wedding - an I am definitely her top client the year.

We had excellent rapport with each other, and I sincerely enjoyed working with her. She listened and executed every design idea I had. It was a very collaborative process, and I put a huge deal of effort into making this my perfect dress. Of course it was a collaborative effort, and what we created was super special.