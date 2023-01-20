Brides kicks MIL out of wedding for saying her son should've ended up with his ex.

Wedding speeches typically are average. Some are brilliant and deserve all the shine on Youtube, and others are so awful that they'll get you kicked out of the wedding.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman sits through one of the worst wedding speeches from her mother-in-law.

She writes:

For a little back story, I (21F) and my partner Jake (23M) met around three years ago at a concert; we started dating two months later. A year into the relationship, Jake proposed to me, and even tho his parents were set against it, we still went ahead (In-laws and I got along, but we weren’t friends nor associated too much). December ‘22, we found out we were pregnant. We were excited, as were our families (remember, we only told our parents).