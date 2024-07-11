Groom's mother steals half the wedding menu; 'She accused me of being GREEDY.' UPDATED

W: did you take the meat to the caravan? EM: yes W: have you eaten it? EM: no

W: Could I bring it back home tomorrow when drives Sis? EM: why? W: cuz we want it.

EM: Fine, you can leave the car and garage keys at home. and you don't need to borrow the car anymore. we'll come and get Sis ourselves, putting the meat in the fridge.

W: Wow. So just because we want the meat back that we paid for, that I didn't mean that you could bring it to the caravan, it was because you had a cooler, so it wouldn't spoil since it is Vacuum sealed, I don't get to borrow the car anymore?