Bride's siblings refuse to get her a gift for destination wedding at 5-star resort. AITA?

NTA. It is commonly accepted that guests at a destination wedding don't give gifts other than perhaps a token sentimental gift. A vacation is where you pick the destination, timing, and price.

teresajs said:

NTA. Yes, her destination wedding may have cost your sister and her husband less money but it cost their 40 guests a total of about $80k. Additionally, your sister wanted you to book through her travel agent because your sister and her husband got discounts on their travel due to the rest of the group booking at full/increased price. You just helped pay for your sister's wedding. She has no right to tell you what to give her as a gift.

FancyPantsDancer said: