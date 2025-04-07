Bride's sister attends school volleyball match on the wedding day, 'family CHOSE to go.' AITA?

I’m (18F) in my school’s volleyball team and we had a match scheduled for the day of my sister’s (24F) wedding. The game was early in the morning, the wedding would be at night, so there would be no conflict.
Anyway, some relatives of ours who were in town just for the wedding heard me talking about the match and chose to go. It was their own decision, I only mentioned the game but didn’t invite anybody personally.
After the game, I come home. My team had won, I was excited, and some of our relatives were asking me about the team, and whether I plan to continue on playing when I’m in college etc.
My sister was already there – she chose our parents’ place as her HQ – and I could instantly tell she looked upset. When we were alone, I asked her what was the problem (I thought something was wrong with the wedding planning at first), and she went off on me about how this was supposed to be her day and I made it all about me when I chose to play and when I told our family about it.
I told her I can’t control other people’s reaction and that I didn’t insist for anyone to come, but she was still upset. We couldn't continue the conversation because she was about to get her hair and makeup done.
We get to her wedding and of course she had other things on her mind. But after the ceremony, I went to hug her and her husband during the party, and I told her a brief "I still want to talk to you about today," but she just said "Now it’s not the time." And that’s where we are now, we didn’t talk any further. AITA?
Both-Enthusiasm708 said:
Something feels off. I'm gonna say YTA because if I knew my sister was mad because she thought I was making her wedding about me, I would shut up and smile the rest of the day and then talk to her after.
The fact that you felt the need to approach her in what sounds like the receiving line tells me that you may be a bit self centered or oblivious. This also makes me think maybe the story didn't happen exactly as you said.
Old_Inevitable8553 said:
You weren't in the wrong until the last bit when you wanted to talk about it at the party. That's where YTA. That wasn't the time to discuss anything. As it was your sister's wedding, and it was her moment to shine. Not for you to bring up what happened earlier. You should've waited until the following day to even start that conversation.
Disastrous-Nail-640 said:
You are fine until you mentioned it again during the reception. For that, YTA. You knew she was upset. She had let it go to enjoy the day. And you decided to bring it up while she was literally in the middle of her wedding? Really?
GothPenguin said:
YTA- for bringing it up in the reception line. That was their moment and the time to celebrate them not your moment to want to talk about that.
Awkward_Energy590 said:
ESH. If you had left it alone, instead of bringing up the argument in the middle of her Reception Line, you'd be NTA. But you didn't drop it, even in the middle of her big day. You are correct in that you can't control other people, and being excited about a win is cool, but you kept bringing it up.
That's where you went wrong. And your sister is silly for being upset about it prior to the ceremony. Very fully justified in being upset DURING the celebration.
Somuchallthetime said:
YTA. You came home after the game all excited cause you won and kept the attention on yourself by answering all your family’s questions rather than coming home and simply not talking about it.
notlucyintheskye said:
YTA. "I told her a brief ‘I still want to talk to you about today." So you thought her wedding, which is supposed to be the happiest days of someone's life, was the appropriate place to try and continue an argument with the bride? Really?