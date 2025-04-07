Bride's sister attends school volleyball match on the wedding day, 'family CHOSE to go.' AITA?

"AITA for playing volleyball on the day of my sister's wedding?"

I’m (18F) in my school’s volleyball team and we had a match scheduled for the day of my sister’s (24F) wedding. The game was early in the morning, the wedding would be at night, so there would be no conflict.

Anyway, some relatives of ours who were in town just for the wedding heard me talking about the match and chose to go. It was their own decision, I only mentioned the game but didn’t invite anybody personally.

After the game, I come home. My team had won, I was excited, and some of our relatives were asking me about the team, and whether I plan to continue on playing when I’m in college etc.