Bride's sister sabotages her pregnancy announcement plan, 'SHE did it anyway.' AITA?

I (29F) got married three months ago to my amazing husband (31M). It was supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life, but my sister (32F) managed to overshadow it in a way that I can’t seem to move past.
A little background: My husband and I had been trying for a baby for a while, and when we finally got that positive test, we were over the moon. We decided we would share the news with our family and friends at our wedding reception—nothing crazy, just a small, heartfelt moment during the speeches. Only my parents and my maid of honor knew about this plan.
A few weeks before the wedding, my sister pulled me aside to tell me she was pregnant. I was genuinely happy for her, and we had a sweet moment together. Then she casually mentioned that she was planning to announce it at my wedding.
I was shocked and told her, as kindly as I could, that I would prefer she didn’t. I even explained why because I was also pregnant and planning to share the news that day. I asked if she could wait just a little longer so the day could stay focused on the wedding. She seemed a bit annoyed but didn’t argue much, so I thought that was the end of it.
Well, fast forward to the reception, and guess what? Right after the speeches, she stands up, clinks her glass, and announces her pregnancy. The whole room erupts in cheers, and suddenly, my wedding turns into her pregnancy celebration. I was stunned. I didn’t even get the chance to share my own news because it felt like I’d just be trying to “one-up” her.
Later, when I confronted her, she acted like I was overreacting and said she just couldn’t keep it in anymore. When I told her how hurt I was, she said I was selfish for wanting to “control when people share their happiness.” My parents think she was out of line but are telling me to let it go for the sake of family peace.
But I can’t seem to move on. Every time I think about my wedding, I feel this bitter pit in my stomach because she took away a moment that was special for me. She, on the other hand, thinks I’m being dramatic and says I should be happy for her instead of “making everything about myself.” So, AITA for not letting this go?
hotdish420 said:
Whatever you do, DO NOT share your baby name with your sister. I've seen too many posts of jealous sisters stealing baby names, and she seems b--y enough to do it.
United-Manner20 said:
NTA you can keep the peace, but you could also consider announcing your babies gender at her baby shower. She has shown you who she is I would not include her in any large life movements.
TexasGal0032548 said:
Send her a bill for half the cost of the reception. "Since you saw fit to turn my wedding reception into your pregnancy reveal, you can pay for half." Then hijack her gender reveal with one of your own. NTA.
mileyxmorax said:
NTA your sister is the selfish one and clearly has no regard for you, it was you wedding day and you asked her not to but she didn't seem to care and did it anyway but you're the selfish one, she's terrible.
rosiewayffu said:
NTA. Your sister hijacked your wedding after you TOLD HER you were announcing your own pregnancy. That's soap opera villain behavior.
Top-Put2038 said:
The wedding day belongs to the bride and groom. No one else. What she did was hijack your day for her own purpose despite being told not to. This is unforgivable. NTA.