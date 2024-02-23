Bride's half sister wears wedding dress to engagement party; bride exacts humiliating revenge. UNHINGED UPDATE 2 YRS LATER.

When this bride is furious with her half sister and decides to get revenge on her in front of the whole family, she asks Reddit:

'My half sister wanted to show up in a wedding dress to my engagement party, so I got major revenge on her? AITA?'

My halfsister "heather" and I never really got along. We both are 24. My father left my mother for her mother and we were born the same month 20 days appart. It has always been weird.

It doesn't help that Heather's mom hates me and my mom. By extention Heather and I didn't have the best relationship.

She has always tried to one up me. Even tho we both have a similar economic background. I can give examples of this but for the sake of the world limit won't write them here.