Bride's stepmom gets called out for using the getting ready process to pitch MLM.

So, when a shocked and appalled Maid of Honor watched the bride's stepmom use a wedding as her moment to sell Mary Kay products, the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit demanded more details.
My best friend at the time that I was MOH for's step mother told us she would do the brides and bridesmaids makeup for the wedding. Full face professional makeup for free.
She offered on her own, and said she would have two assistants helping her. I want to clarify that we in no way asked her to do this or for any free makeup.
She also volunteered to feed us breakfast. She was a Mary Kay consultant. We get to her house at 8 a.m., ceremony is at 2. It was a bridal party 5 including the bride.
She set out very small and skimpy discounted cheese and fruit trays for “breakfast” and offered water. We were assured and promised coffee and breakfast, was told not to stop for anything on the way as she had us covered. We regretted trusting her. We had to beg her to make coffee! This woman is a self proclaimed coffee brat!