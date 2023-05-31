Bride's stepmom gets called out for using the getting ready process to pitch MLM.

Multi-level marketing companies (otherwise known as cult-adjacent pyramid schemes) can be a sensitive subject for people who get sucked into the whirlpool of paisley leggings or makeup parties...

So, when a shocked and appalled Maid of Honor watched the bride's stepmom use a wedding as her moment to sell Mary Kay products, the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit demanded more details.

Stepmom of bride turns getting ready into an MLM sales pitch!

My best friend at the time that I was MOH for's step mother told us she would do the brides and bridesmaids makeup for the wedding. Full face professional makeup for free.

She offered on her own, and said she would have two assistants helping her. I want to clarify that we in no way asked her to do this or for any free makeup.

She also volunteered to feed us breakfast. She was a Mary Kay consultant. We get to her house at 8 a.m., ceremony is at 2. It was a bridal party 5 including the bride.