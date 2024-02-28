Bride's wedding completely ruined by groom's psychopathic 'mystery' guest. AITA? 3 MAJOR UPDATES.

When this bride is horrified by a strange woman named "Sarah" at her wedding, she asks Reddit:

(OP also provides three long updates about her marriage. They only get weirder as you go along...)

"My wedding was ruined by my husband's mystery guest. AITA?"

I’ve debated about posting this but i have to rant to someone. Me (23f) and my now husband, Josh (26m) had our wedding last week. at first everything was beautiful, I got married to my highschool sweet heart and was so happy. It felt like my fairytale come true, I felt like a princess.

While I’m taking photos with my bridesmaids, I see Josh’s cousin (Nicole) with a girl (I’ll call her sarah) I’m unfamiliar with. She seems non talkative but is friendly to me at first. We finish our photos and go inside to relax and chat before I walk down the aisle.