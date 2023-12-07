Bride's wedding dress honors late husband, groom demands a new one. 'It’s a bit disrespectful.' AITA?

Every time I see them at a family event I can definitely count on at least one or two people bringing up some memory of her deceased husband. Then the whole family talks, laughs, and sometimes even cries over the memories.

Of course I know he was a huge part of their lives so I can’t expect them to just forget him, but it does get sort of awkward when they almost forget that I’m even there. We’re gradually getting closer but they still keep me at arm's length. Any progress is good I suppose. I know every time they look at me, the only thing they can think about is her husband who they miss so much.