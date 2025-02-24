Bridesmaid bails on sister's wedding, 'she tried to charge me a fee.' AITA? 'Everyone else is chipping in.'

"AITA for refusing to attend my sister’s wedding after she tried to charge me for being a bridesmaid?"

I have always been close to my sister, Lily, but our relationship has been rocky lately. A couple of months ago, Lily asked me to be a bridesmaid at her wedding, which I was excited about. I’ve always supported her, and I thought this would be a special moment.

But then, she gave me the list of "requirements" for the bridesmaids. The dress was over $300, and she said we needed to pay for our own hair, makeup, and even accessories. I wasn’t thrilled about the price but thought it was part of the deal, and I’d find a way to make it work.

However, a few weeks ago, she called me and said I also needed to pay for a "bridesmaid fee"—$150 to cover her costs for the bachelorette party, decorations, and "just to help out." I was shocked.