Bridesmaid causes wedding make up artist to 'walk out;' Bride is furious but bridal party backs her up. AITA?

I mentioned how my makeup had looked at the end of the rehearsal and that I could do my own makeup instead and she told Anna. I repeated the same information to Anna and said that I wouldn’t mind doing my own makeup, but Anna insisted that the makeup looks for us should be cohesive and just work with the MUA. Anna was quite busy so I left her alone.

When it came to my turn for the makeup, the skin prep she was talking about was was a makeup wipe and a facial mist. I asked her if I could use my moisturiser and she said no it might not work with the foundation she was using on us and when I said she could use my foundation she said no it was her professional reputation on the line so she felt more comfortable using her products.