Bridesmaid backs out of role, 'I am more than likely going to be pregnant;' AITA?

I really do hope you get pregnant right away but unfortunately for a lot of the time it can take months or even years to conceive. I think you’ve jumped the gun on this and possibly hampered your relationship with your friend. I know you think you were trying to do her a favour by bailing now but I would be very disappointed in you as a friend for not even seeing how things went.

You’re putting a lot of pressure on yourself to conceive in time as well, it’s going to be awkward if it gets to her wedding and you’re not pregnant so it was all for nothing. Poorly handled.

